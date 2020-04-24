COVID-19: New Long Island Testing Facility Opens

A new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facility has opened at one of Long Island’s hotspots for the virus.

Beginning on Friday, April 24, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that a new testing center - by appointment only - would be opening at the Elsie Owens Health Center in Coram, which has seen a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

According to officials, the new mobile test centers have been set up in hard-to-reach areas where communication has been difficult, and the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be higher at those locations than in other places,

There are currently other mobile test spots in Brentwood, Huntington Station, North Amityville, Riverhead, and Wyandanch, which have administered more than 1,500 tests since being set up.

There are currently 601 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Coram, which represents 15.03 cases per 1,000 residents. There have been more than 6,200 confirmed cases in the Town of Babylon, with 30,949 confirmed cases in Suffolk County since the outbreak began.

Anyone looking to make an appointment at the drive-through testing center can do so by calling 845-553-8030.

