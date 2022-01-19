COVID-19: New Long Island Numbers Encouraging, As Hochul Says Winter Surge Could End Soon

The light at the end of the winter COVID-19 surge could be fast approaching on Long Island as the region continues to see improved numbers as the calendar inches further away from the holidays.

The seven-day average percentage of positive test results on Long Island continued its decline over the holiday weekend, from 19.29 percent on Saturday, Jan. 15, to 18.47 percent the following day and down to 17.60 percent of those tested on Monday, Jan. 17, continuing a two-week trend of improving COVID-19 data.

Statewide, the positivity is also on the decline, from 16.37 percent to 15.04 percent in the same timeframe.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases" as it became the dominant strain, representing approximately 95 percent of all active cases.

One hundred and sixty-eight new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, as the death toll rose to 4,047 in Suffolk and 3,582 in Nassau.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 20.28 percent (down .64 percent from the previous day);

Central New York: 19.77 percent (down .32 percent);

Finger Lakes: 17.83 percent (down .38 percent);

Long Island : 17.60 percent (down .87 percent);

: 17.60 percent (down .87 percent); Capital Region: 17.10 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 16.72 percent (up .01 percent);

North Country: 16.51 percent (down .26 percent);

Hudson Valley: 15.16 percent (down .33 percent);

Southern Tier: 14.13 percent (down .09 percent);

New York City: 13.48 percent (down .70 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Brookhaven: 122,649;

Islip: 97,490;

Babylon: 59,595;

Huntington: 47,338;

Smithtown: 29,744;

Southampton: 12,417;

Riverhead: 7,613;

East Hampton: 4,312;

Southold: 3,243;

Shelter Island: 130.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most active cases in Nassau are being reported in:

Hempstead: 3,228;

Levittown: 2,904;

Freeport: 2,874;

East Meadow: 2,268;

Valley Stream: 2,657;

Hicksville: 2,477;

Elmont: 2,132;

Uniondale: 1,915;

Glen Cove: 1,874;

Oceanside: 1,847;

Franklin Square: 1,658;

Long Beach: 1,631;

Baldwin: 1,270;

West Hempstead: 1,207;

Roosevelt: 1,171;

Plainview: 1,139;

Lynbrook: 1,115;

Rockville Centre: 1,100;

Massapequa: 1,052;

Mineola: 1,049;

North Valley Stream: 1,045;

Woodmere: 975;

East Massapequa; 950;

Merrick: 918;

North Massapequa: 885;

North Bellmore: 874;

New Cassel: 857;

North New Hyde Park: 836;

Westbury: 828;

Bethpage: 812;

Syosset: 783;

Massapequa Park: 768;

Inwood: 755;

South Farmingdale: 720;

Seaford: 702;

Bellmore: 697;

Wantagh: 601;

New Hyde Park: 512.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Saturday, Jan. 15: 214.06 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 201.60 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 194.92 new cases.

Central New York

Saturday, Jan. 15: 234.42 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 225.61 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 216.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Saturday, Jan. 15: 181.09 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 174.55 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 165.98 new cases.

Long Island

Saturday, Jan. 15: 246.23 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 227.38 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 207.64 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Saturday, Jan. 15: 252.59 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 234.09 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 221.01 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Saturday, Jan. 15: 182.39 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 180.77 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 177.53 new cases.

New York City

Saturday, Jan. 15: 333.21 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 301.87 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 272.92 new cases.

North Country

Saturday, Jan. 15: 181.23 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 172.19 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 166.87 new cases.

Southern Tier

Saturday, Jan. 15: 189.81 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 188.37 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 183.38 new cases.

Western New York

Saturday, Jan. 15: 213.99 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 209.44 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 198.07 new cases.

New York State

Saturday, Jan. 15: 271.02 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 250.57 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 231.29 new cases.

There were 178,771 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 17 according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 22,312 newly confirmed infections for a 12.48 percent positive daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

One hundred and seventy-seven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed to 11,928 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 86.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 73 percent completing the vaccination process.

"We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon, so we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"As numbers continue to move in the right direction, we need to remain vigilant against the winter surge by getting the vaccine and boosters, continuing to use masks, and staying home if you feel sick, so we can keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Let's not undo all of the progress we've made."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.