COVID-19: New Increases In Positive Cases Reported In Both Nassau, Suffolk

There were increases in the number of positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island, according to new data released Sunday, Oct. 25.

There were 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (an increase of eight over a day earlier) with another 101 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 13 from a day earlier).

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.18 percent and outside the focus zone areas 1.06 percent.

Within the focus areas, 16,614 test results were reported Saturday, Oct. 24, yielding 528 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 104,215 test results were reported, yielding 1,104 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 1.1 percent

Friday, Oct. 23: 1.6 percent

Saturday, Oct. 24: 1.3 percent

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,730 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,015 (-30)

Patients Newly Admitted - 116

Hospital Counties - 44

Number ICU - 227 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 118 (+5)

Total Discharges - 79,092 (+132)

Deaths - 12

