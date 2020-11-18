COVID-19: New Cluster Traced Back To Positive Cases At Long Island Restaurant

A new COVID-19 cluster has been traced back to a popular Long Island restaurant.

At least six employees at the Friendly’s restaurant on Old Country Road in Riverhead have tested positive for the virus, health officials said, possibly exposing other staff members or customers.

In response to the positive cases, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that anyone who frequented Friendly’s on Thursday, Nov. 5 or Friday, Nov. 6 should monitor themselves for 14 days to see if they display symptoms.

The restaurant has remained open since the positive tests were confirmed.

Health officials said that anyone who may have dined at the restaurant on those days should get tested at one of the county's testing facilities.

Suffolk County has seen a recent spike in COVID-19, with another 402 newly reported cases on Monday, Oct. 16, according to the state Department of Health.

There are currently 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Suffolk, and the average positive infection rate of those tested for the virus has hit 3.4 percent.

