COVID-19: Nassau, Suffolk See Another New Increase In Cases

Long Island saw another new increase in COVID-19 cases, according to data released on Saturday, Nov. 14.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health reported 417 new cases on Friday, Nov. 13 (that's 43 more than a day earlier) with another 449 in Suffolk County (an increase of 21 from the previous day).

Here are positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3.3 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 3.1 percent

Thursday, Nov. 12: 3.3 percent

Friday, Nov. 13: 3.3 percent

There were 24 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with none on Long Island, bringing the total to 26,103 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,788 (+51)

Patients Newly Admitted - 259

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 367 (+36)

Number ICU with Intubation - 146 (+9)

Total Discharges - 81,585 (+195)

Deaths - 24

