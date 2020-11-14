Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

COVID-19: Nassau, Suffolk See Another New Increase In Cases

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw another new increase in COVID-19 cases, according to data released on Saturday, Nov. 14.  

In Nassau, the state Department of Health reported 417 new cases on Friday, Nov. 13 (that's 43 more than a day earlier) with another 449 in Suffolk County (an increase of 21 from the previous day).

Here are positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3.3 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11: 3.1 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 12: 3.3 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 13: 3.3 percent

There were 24 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with none on Long Island, bringing the total to 26,103 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,788 (+51)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 259
  • Hospital Counties - 50
  • Number ICU - 367 (+36)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 146 (+9)
  • Total Discharges - 81,585 (+195)
  • Deaths - 24

