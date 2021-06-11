COVID-19: Nassau Ranks No. 1 Among NY Counties For Vaccination Rate, Here's Latest Data

Nassau County continues to lead the way in rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination program as it leads the way among the major counties in New York in getting shots in the arms of eligible adults.

This week, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that more than 76 percent of adults - including 93 percent of seniors - have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing the highest rate among counties with populations greater than 200,000.

Statewide, the state is reporting that 69.2 percent of adults have received at least one dose as New York inches closer to the 70 percent benchmark that will represent the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

“Nassau County has been focused on vaccinating as many people as possible, as fast as possible, so we can return to our normal lives,” Curran said. “Since day one of the county’s vaccination campaign, our motto has been “We Can Do It, Nassau!”

“Our success has been a team effort,” she added. “I want to thank Commissioner (Lawrence) Eisenstein and Nassau’s (Department of Health) staff, our county’s medical professionals, frontline workers, and all the volunteers who’ve worked tirelessly to get shots in arms.

Curran said that she plans to continue to plead her case to the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to roll back more restrictions.

“I continue to make the case to the state for a more significant roll-back of pandemic restrictions, especially mandates that are negatively affecting our children, “she continued. “With more residents still rolling up their sleeves, we’re ready to enjoy a normal summer in Nassau.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.