COVID-19: Nassau County Order Allowing School Boards To Decide On Masking Draws Backlash

A new order allowing school boards in Nassau County to decide whether students will be required to wear masks has drawn pushback from a state teachers union.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed several executive orders on Thursday, Dec. 6, including the order allowing local school boards to make decisions about masking requirements in the county.

"Parents have a fundamental right to make healthcare decisions on behalf of their children," Blakeman said in a post about the order. "Government may not infringe upon these rights without a compelling reason. School boards are comprised of elected officials who make decisions based upon the unique circumstances of each District. They are in the best position to make these decisions, not an autocracy in Albany."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul previously directed the state Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools.

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released the following statement about the executive order:

“It’s unbelievable that nearly two years into the pandemic we have to debate the critical importance of mask-wearing as part of a layered COVID-19 mitigation strategy in schools. Particularly given the current spike in cases, now is not the time to do away with mask-wearing in schools.

"Public health experts have been unequivocally clear that masks are an important part of the strategies designed to keep students, educators, and our communities safe.

"And the governor was clear this afternoon that state law prevails in this matter. We continue to support the state’s mask guidance for schools and call on all districts to continue following these guidelines.”

When asked about Blakeman's order during a news conference, Hochul said the state's mask mandate for schools is in place for the safety of the students, and the state law ultimately prevails.

"We have a number of laws in place that, for people who have more experience in county government would know that state government, state laws prevail," she said. "There's also the issue of the state education department, which has direct control over funding of schools. I hope I don't need to say any more on that topic."

