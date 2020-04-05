COVID-19: Nassau County District Attorney Announces Launch Of Scam Hotline

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread on Long Island so to do reports of scammers looking to take advantage of the pandemic, prompting Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas to take action.

Singas announced the creation of Nassau County’s “Coronavirus Scam Hotline,” which will allow area residents to report possible scams to the DA’s Financial Crimes Bureau.

According to the District Attorney, her office has been receiving reports of new identity theft scams and opportunistic schemes peddling fake tests and bogus calls.

Anyone who believes they had been targeted by scammers can contact the Nassau County District Attorney Coronavirus Scam Hotline by calling (516) 571-3305 or emailing info@nassauda.org.

Singas said many of the scammers are rebranding old scams to take advantage of the current climate selling counterfeit merchandise including medicine, fake test kits and vaccines, masks, sanitizers, and cleaning products.

She noted that cleaning supplies, protective equipment, and medications should be purchased only from a reputable retailer and medications should be taken in accordance with directions from a medical professional.

Singas said that other scams include online order scams, where consumers are promised hard-to-get products such as hand sanitizer or Clorox wipes; fake health insurance and mortgage relief scams, and charity scams involving alleged charities that don’t actually exist.

“With many people stuck at home and using the internet and social media more frequently, scammers are cashing in by trying to steal money, personal information, or to sell bogus medications,” Singas said. “We urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of a scam to contact our hotline for assistance.”

