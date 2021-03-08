Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Nassau Coliseum To Become New Major Vaccination Site

Nassau Coliseum will become the county’s next major vaccination site, County Executive Laura Curran has announced.
Nassau Coliseum will become the county’s next major vaccination site, County Executive Laura Curran has announced. Photo Credit: Flickr/NY Governor's Office

The site will be opened later this month on the lower-level exhibition hall.

“We’re focused on continuing to ramp up our capacity for vaccination as more supply is anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks,” Curran said in a statement released this weekend. “All of our residents must have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and this iconic site will give us the ability to deliver the vaccine rapidly.

"I would like to thank the New York Islanders for so graciously sharing their home with the community, as well as the management team at Nassau Live for helping pave the way to Nassau’s comeback.”

