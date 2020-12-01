COVID-19: More Than 1,000 New Long Island Cases Confirmed; Latest Updates In Nassau, Suffolk

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Long Island in the past 24 hours as both Nassau and Suffolk continue to get hit by the second wave of the virus.

There were 609 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 61,681 since the pandemic began, while an additional 461 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 61,162, the state Department of Health reported on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Projections have shown that following the holiday season, which extends through Jan. 2 next year, if the numbers hold steady, Long Island could see the positive infection rate jump from 3.24 percent to 18.13 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a recent COVID-19 briefing.

The overall infection rate of those tested on Long Island held steady in both Suffolk and Nassau at 4.2 percent.

The state Department of Health is reporting 2,260 virus-related deaths in Nassau and new fatalities in Suffolk, bringing the death toll to 2,053.

On Long Island, the positive infection rate rose from 3.4 percent on Friday, Nov. 27 to 4.1 percent on Saturday, Nov. 28 to 4.5 percent on Sunday, Nov. 29, according to the latest numbers released by the state.

The current seven-day average infection rate on Long Island is at 3.76 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 1:

Islip: 17,324;

Brookhaven: 15,628;

Babylon: 9,462;

Huntington: 7,501;

Smithtown: 4,088;

Southampton: 1,853;

Riverhead: 1,168;

Southold: 572;

East Hampton: 489;

Shelter Island: 18.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,904;

Freeport: 2,263;

Elmont: 1,810;

Uniondale: 1,756;

Valley Stream: 1,624;

Levittown: 1,726;

Hicksville: 1,579;

East Meadow: 1,397;

Glen Cove: 1,369;

Long Beach: 1,185;

Franklin Square: 1,210;

Woodmere: 1,034;

Baldwin: 969;

Oceanside: 992;

Roosevelt: 879;

North Valley Stream: 822;

New Cassel: 777;

Plainville: 770.

In the past 24 hours, 146,675 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 7,285 testing positive for the virus. The positive infection rate is at 4.96 percent and there are currently 3,774 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals. Sixty-six new virus-related deaths were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 647,980 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.4 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,747 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

