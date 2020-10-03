Contact Us
COVID-19: More Positive Cases Bring Total To 20 On Long Island

Zak Failla
There have been two new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Long Island, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
Two more cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Nassau County, bringing the total to 20 on Long Island.

At his daily news briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there are now 19 positive coronavirus cases in Nassau, with one in Suffolk County, bringing the total in New York to 173 (31 new cases).

Of the 173 cases, just 14 of the patients were hospitalized (8 percent).

New York now has the second most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, behind only Washington’s 179 - most of which were connected to an outbreak in a senior center.

As of March 10 confirmed cases were reported in:

  • Westchester: 108 (10 new);
  • New York City: 36 (17 new);
  • Nassau: 19 (two new);
  • Rockland: Six (two new);
  • Saratoga: Two;
  • Ulster: One;
  • Suffolk: One.

Globally, as of Tuesday, March 10, there have been 116,458 cases of coronavirus reported, including more than 4,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been 729 positive COVID-19 cases that resulted in 27 deaths.

Cuomo said he wanted to “reiterate the point that he has made before. The people at risk here are senior citizens, people with compromised immune systems or underlying illness.

“The fear and hysteria is out-pacing the reality of the situation," he said. "But the reality of the situation is that people in that target group should be careful, so let's be realistic on the overall hysteria and hype that we’re now living through.

"But the reality is that for that vulnerable population, they should be taking precautions.”

