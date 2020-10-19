COVID-19: More Long Island Schools Switch To Distance Learning After Positive Cases

Three more Long Island school districts have transitioned to remote learning after learning of new positive COVID-19 cases.

Students at the Berner Middle School in Massapequa and the Wantagh High School and Middle School are learning remotely on Monday, Oct. 19 due to the virus, officials announced.

At Berner Middle School, a student tested positive, and the district said that while contact tracing, it was determined that “the student had greater contact with students and staff.”

In response, Berner Middle School will be moving to distance learning for grades 6 through 8 beginning on Monday, through Friday, Oct. 23.

In a message to parents, Wantagh Superintendent John McNamara said the closures "will ensure the custodial staff can thoroughly disinfect all areas of the building," noting that other schools in the district remain open.

All buildings were closed on Monday to allow crews to sanitize and disinfect the schools.

