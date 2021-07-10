Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Trio Accused Of Insider Trader After Rebranded LI Company's Stock Surged
News

COVID-19: Mixed Messaging About Booster Shots From CDC, Pfizer Causing Confusion

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: flickr/US Secretary of Defense

Pfizer has announced plans to submit data on a COVID-19 booster vaccine it is developing to regulatory agencies in the coming weeks. 

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are pushing back, saying booster vaccines are not needed at this time.

Confused? You're not alone.

On Thursday, July 8, Pfizer and European partner BioNTech said in a news release that the companies are working on a third vaccine dose to combat COVID-19 and its variants, including the Delta variant. The companies said they expect clinical studies will begin in August, pending regulatory approval.

The companies also said vaccine efficacy at preventing infection and symptomatic disease has been shown to decline six months post-vaccination. The companies said efficacy for preventing serious illness does still remain high after six months. 

The statement added "We continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination."

The CDC and FDA have since responded with a joint statement, saying fully vaccinated Americans are protected from severe disease and death caused by COVID-19.

"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," the joint statement reads. "FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary."

The agencies added that the process will involve looking at laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data.

"We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed," the statement added. "We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.