COVID-19: Men Refusing To Wear Masks At Long Island 7-Eleven Are Wanted For Assault, Robbery

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a pair of suspects who assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk and robbed the business after being refused service for not wearing a mask during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, a man walked into 7-Eleven on Mill Road in Hewlett without wearing a mask, police said. When the clerk refused to serve him, the unknown suspect (pictured above on the left) grabbed the employee by the thread, applied pressure, and exited the store while still choking him.

A second suspect (on the right above) allegedly then threw the clerk to the ground, causing him to land on his face. The two walked out without paying for their merchandise and fled in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The first man was described as being in his 50s and wearing a gold chain. The second was in his 20s with black hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects, their whereabouts, or the Jeep they fled in has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Fourth Squad detectives at (516) 573-6400 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

