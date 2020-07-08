COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Tests In Latest Three-Day Data

There has been an uptick in positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 8.

Of the 57,585 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 7 in New York State, 692, or 1.2 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Sunday, July 5: 0.90 percent

Monday, July 6: 1.0 percent

Tuesday, July 7: 1.3 percent

There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 69 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 841 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted - 84 (+16)

Hospital Counties - 31

Number ICU - 166 (+6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 97 (-6)

Total Discharges - 71,185 (+94)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 24,944

