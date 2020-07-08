Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Tests In Latest Three-Day Data

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

There has been an uptick in positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 8.

Of the 57,585 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 7 in New York State, 692, or 1.2 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 5: 0.90 percent
  • Monday, July 6: 1.0 percent
  • Tuesday, July 7: 1.3 percent

There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 69 positive cases in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 841 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84 (+16)
  • Hospital Counties - 31
  • Number ICU - 166 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 97 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 71,185 (+94)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 24,944

