COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Tests; Here's Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was an uptick in positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island, according to five-day data released Tuesday, July 21.

Of the 66,169 tests conducted in New York State on Monday, July 20, 855, or 1.29 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Thursday, July 16: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 17: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 18: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, July 19: 1.0 percent
  • Monday, July 20: 1.4 percent

There were 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down five from a day earlier) with another 79 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 49 from a day earlier).

There were two deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, bringing the total to 25,058. One of the deaths was on Long Island, in Suffolk County.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 724 (+8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 60 (+2)
  • Number ICU - 163 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 91 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 72,302 (+73)
  • Deaths - 2
  • Total Deaths - 25,058

