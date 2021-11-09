COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive-Test Rate; New Breakdown By Community

Long Island reported more than 150 new COVID-19 infections in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as the region continues to see a rise in its positive test rate after a weeks-long downturn.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of Long Islanders tested for the virus climbed to 2.45 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health, up from 2.40 percent as recently as Friday, Nov. 5.

Statewide, the positive infection rate continues to rise, from 2.46 percent on Nov. 5 to 2.59 percent in the latest update from the state.

In Suffolk, 274 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 244,622 since the pandemic began, while 153 were reported in Nassau as the total rose to 217,879.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 30 new deaths were reported statewide, including one in Suffolk to bring the total number of fatalities to 3,644, while the death toll in Nassau held steady at 3,315.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 6.41 percent (up .12 percent);

Finger Lakes: 6.56 percent (up .08 percent);

North Country: 5.65 percent (up .07 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.19 percent (up .08 percent);

Central New York: 4.60 percent (down .01 percent);

Capital Region: 4.49 percent (up .17 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.42 percent;

Long Island : 2.45 percent;

: 2.45 percent; Hudson Valley: 1.94 percent (up .09 percent);

New York City: 1.13 percent (up .02 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Nov. 9:

Brookhaven: 73,440;

Islip: 58,592;

Babylon: 34,548;

Huntington: 27,480;

Smithtown: 17,903;

Southampton: 7,250;

Riverhead: 4,436;

East Hampton: 2,173;

Southold: 1,970;

Shelter Island: 85.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,053;

Hempstead: 5,681;

Hicksville: 5,485;

Freeport: 5,194;

Valley Stream: 4,912;

East Meadow: 4,861;

Elmont: 4,257;

Long Beach: 4,076;

Oceanside: 4,262;

Franklin Square: 4,017;

Glen Cove: 3,623;

Uniondale: 3,325;

Massapequa: 3,109;

Woodmere: 3,085;

Rockville Centre: 3,018;

Baldwin: 2,930;

Wantagh: 2,724;

North Bellmore: 2,670;

West Hempstead: 2,589;

Plainview: 2,558;

North Massapequa: 2,543;

Merrick: 2,511;

East Massapequa: 2,467;

Garden City: 2,374;

Mineola: 2,373;

Lynbrook: 2,372;

Massapequa Park: 2,333;

Seaford: 2,296;

Bethpage: 2,214.

There were 111,451 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,480 newly confirmed infections for a 3.12 percent positive daily infection rate.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 1,794 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 88.4 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 75 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 9, 1,953,445 (1,307 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,747,578 (984 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"I'm proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we've made in fighting this pandemic," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well.

"We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

