COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 numbers on Long Island continue to trend in the right direction though both Nassau and Suffolk counties saw a slight uptick in new cases.

More than 600 new COVID-19 cases were reported in both counties in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health, causing the positive infection rate on Long Long Island to slightly rise.

Suffolk was reporting 721 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 160,292, while there were 695 newly confirmed infections in Nassau, as the overall number hit 145,985.

On Long Island, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested dropped from 4.30 percent on Monday, Feb. 22 to 4.10 percent the following day, then back up to 4.17 percent on Wednesday, Feb. 24, still among the highest numbers in the state.

Statewide, the infection rate dipped slightly from 3.46 percent to 3.34 percent over the same stretch.

As of Thursday, Feb. 25, there were 960 COVID-19 patients - down from 1,005 the day before - hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population.

The state was also reporting 680 of Long Island's 865 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 22 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

Five new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 3,054, according to the state, and there were five in Nassau, as the death toll climbed to 2,895 since the pandemic began.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 25:

Levittown: 3,884;

Hicksville: 3,147;

Freeport: 3,131;

Hempstead: 3,131;

East Meadow: 2,892;

Valley Stream: 2,785;

Oceanside: 2,377;

Elmont: 2,374;

Long Beach: 2,361;

Franklin Square: 2,306;

Glen Cove: 2,180;

Uniondale: 2,045;

Massapequa: 1,742;

Rockville Centre: 1,722;

Baldwin: 1,562;

Woodmere: 1,532;

Plainview: 1,478;

West Hempstead: 1,476

North Bellmore: 1,454;

North Massapequa: 1,418;

Wantagh: 1,406;

Lynbrook: 1,378;

Mineola: 1,373;

Merrick: 1,372;

Massapequa Park: 1,341;

Garden City: 1,335;

East Massapequa: 1,332;

Seaford: 1,324;

Bethpage: 1,248.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 44,736;

Islip: 39,731;

Babylon: 22,257;

Huntington: 18,008;

Smithtown: 11,201;

Southampton: 4,756;

Riverhead: 2,991;

Southold: 1,427;

East Hampton: 1,415;

Shelter Island: 45.

There were 216,813 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 23, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,189 new cases for a 2.85 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day

There were 99 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that 91 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New Have have been administered as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A total of 2,477,825 first doses have been received, with 2,252,945 administered. New York has received 1,390,250 second doses, with 1,183,999 being administered to complete the vaccine.

Statewide, a total of 1,578,785 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 36 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,851 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it's thanks to them that we're seeing a decline in hospitalizations and in the COVID positivity rate," Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel and we're continuing to aggressively expand our statewide network of distribution sites, but we need more supply to thoroughly vaccinate the population and begin our transition to a post-pandemic world.

"That means that until we have enough supply, New Yorkers should continue practicing the safe behaviors that have made such a difference fighting in this virus so far—wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay safe."

