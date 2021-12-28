COVID-19: Long Island Sees Post-Christmas Spike In Infections As Cases Rise Across State

Long Island has seen a jump in new COVID-19 cases following the holiday weekend.

State officials reported another 40,780 COVID-19 cases and 210,996 tests in its update on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The test positivity rate for the daily update reached 19.33 percent.

Officials said 2,811 of the cases were reported in Suffolk County, and 3,523 were reported in Nassau County.

As of Monday, Dec. 27, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results on Long Island was 16.26 percent, the highest in the state.

The statewide seven-day average was 13.36 percent.

The state also reported 77 deaths from COVID-19 in its update on Tuesday.

"With just three days left in the year, let's make a New Year's resolution to beat this pandemic in 2022," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's start by celebrating New Year's safely this weekend. Before visiting friends and family, please get yourself tested and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted, if eligible.

"Please remember to wear a mask when gathering with others. If we all do what's right, we can make 2022 a very different year from the hardships we've had to endure so far."

