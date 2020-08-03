Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: Long Island Sees Positivity Testing Rate Uptick; Here Are New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19.
There was an uptick in positive test results for COVID-19 on Long Island, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Monday, Aug. 3.

Of the 51,839 test results reported on Sunday, Aug. 2 to New York State, 545, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 29: 1.2 percent
  • Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 31: 1.1 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1.0 percent 
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 1.3 percent

A total of 545 new COVID cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 416,843 during the pandemic.

There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up seven from a day earlier) Sunday with another 50 positive cases in Suffolk County (up five from a day earlier).

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 536 (-20)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58
  • Number ICU - 136 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (-9)
  • Total Discharges - 73,279 (+57)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,172

