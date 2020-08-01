COVID-19: Long Island Sees Positivity Testing Rate Uptick; Here Are New Cases For Each County

There was a slight uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Of the 82,737 tests conducted Friday, July 31 in New York State, 753, or 0.91 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.1 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.2 percent

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 31: 1.1 percent

A total of 753 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Friday (up 109 from a day earlier) bringing the statewide total to 415,767 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

There were 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 23 from a day earlier) Friday with another 76 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 22 from a day earlier).

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 581 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted - 92

Number ICU - 147 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)

Total Discharges - 73,134 (+79)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,164

