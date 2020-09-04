COVID-19: Long Island Sees Positivity Rate Uptick For Third Day In Row, New Breakdown By Town

For the third straight day, Long Island has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, though the state has seen a daily infection rate of under 1 percent for nearly four weeks.

Long Island reported:

1.4 percent infection rate on Thursday, Sept. 3,

1.1 percent on Wednesday, Sept. 2,

0.8 percent on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Statewide, there were 864 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, though the infection rate was .92 percent of 93,395 newly tested New Yorkers.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made note that the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force evaluated nearly 1,300 bars and restaurants in New York City and found six, including three on Long Island - two in Suffolk and one in Nassau - in violation of the state’s COVID-19 mandates.

In Nassau, there have been 670,021 COVID-19 tests administered, which have resulted in 45,008 (6.7 percent) positive cases, according to the state Department of Health. In Suffolk, there have been 680,338 tests administered, leading to 45,102 (6.6 percent) positive cases.

There have been 2,198 COVID-19 related deaths in Nassau, and 2,005 in Suffolk.

Some of the hardest-hit municipalities in Nassau County, according to the state Department of Health as of Friday, Sept. 4 include:

Hempstead: 2,425;

Freeport: 1,797;

Elmont: 1,453;

Uniondale: 1,397;

Valley Stream: 1,275;

Levittown: 1,166;

Hicksville: 1,104;

East Meadow: 1,012;

Glen Cove: 986;

Franklin Square: 879;

Long Beach: 835;

Baldwin: 745;

Roosevelt: 688;

Woodmere: 682;

North Valley Stream: 658;

New Cassel: 655;

Oceanside: 622;

Westbury: 567.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

Islip: 13,483;

Brookhaven: 10,629;

Babylon: 7,401;

Huntington: 5,538;

Smithtown: 2,776;

Southampton: 1,181;

Riverhead: 799;

Southold: 407;

East Hampton: 245;

Shelter Island: 9.

Statewide, 8,610,853 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus, with 437,971 testing positive. There have been 25,348 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began spreading rapidly throughout the state in mid-March.

