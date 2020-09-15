COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island saw a new uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Of a total of 73,678 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 14 to New York State, 766, or 1.0 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last five days on Long Island:

Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.3 percent

Friday, Sept. 11: 1.4 percent

Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent

Sunday, Sept. 13: 0.9 percent

Monday, Sept. 14: 1.2 percent

In Nassau County, 77 new cases were confirmed on Monday (up 25 from a day earlier) with another 71 in Suffolk County (up 40 from the previous day).

A total of 766 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 445,714 during the pandemic.

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with two on Long Island (one each in Nassau and Suffolk counties) -- bringing the total to 25,405 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

Patient Hospitalization - 481 (+17)

Patients Newly Admitted - 60

Number ICU - 144 (+1)

Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (+1)

Total Discharges - 75,847 (+33)

Deaths - 11

