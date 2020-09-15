Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Four Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw a new uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Of a total of 73,678 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 14 to New York State, 766, or 1.0 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last five days on Long Island:

  • Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.3 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 11: 1.4 percent
  • Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 13: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 14: 1.2 percent

In Nassau County, 77 new cases were confirmed on Monday (up 25 from a day earlier) with another 71 in Suffolk County (up 40 from the previous day).

A total of 766 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 445,714 during the pandemic.

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with two on Long Island (one each in Nassau and Suffolk counties) -- bringing the total to 25,405 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 481 (+17)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 60
  • Number ICU - 144 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 75,847 (+33)
  • Deaths - 11

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.