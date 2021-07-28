COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Spike In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to surge as New York - and the rest of the country - battles the now-dominant Delta strain of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average positive-testing rate for those tested on Long Island rose for the 10th straight day, up to 2.36 percent on Monday, July 26, up from 2.08 percent on Friday, July 23.

In the past week, the infection rate has risen more than .60 percent after COVID-19 numbers were below 1 percent for weeks for most of the spring and early summer.

There was one new virus-related death in Suffolk, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,410 since the pandemic began in March 2020. In Nassau, the death toll held steady at 3,184.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 26, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 2.61 percent;

Long Island : 2.36 percent;

: 2.36 percent; Western New York: 2.25 percent;

Finger Lakes: 2.06 percent;

New York City: 1.92 percent;

Hudson Valley: 1.74 percent;

Central New York: 1.61 percent;

North Country: 1.45 percent;

Southern Tier: 1.33 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 1.23 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past two weeks.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.97 percent on Monday, up from 1.66 percent as recently as Friday.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, July 27:

Brookhaven: 59,143;

Islip: 49,744;

Babylon: 28,742;

Huntington: 23,201;

Smithtown: 14,386;

Southampton: 5,883;

Riverhead: 3,662;

East Hampton: 1,736;

Southold: 1,687;

Shelter Island: 64.

The most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in, according to the latest data from the Department of Health:

Levittown: 5,714;

Hicksville: 4,627;

Hempstead: 4,573;

Freeport: 4,344;

Valley Stream: 4,057;

Elmont: 3,540;

Oceanside: 3,421;

Franklin Square: 3,323;

Long Beach: 3,229;

Glen Cove: 3,107;

Uniondale: 2,809;

Massapequa: 2,430;

Baldwin: 2,362;

Rockville Centre: 2,348;

Woodmere: 2,170;

Wantagh: 2,122;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Plainview: 2,083;

West Hempstead: 2,062;

Mineola: 1,999;

Merrick: 1,964;

Lynbrook: 1,919;

East Massapequa: 1,911.

There were 68,369 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 26, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,679 newly confirmed infections for a 2.46 percent daily positive infection rate, up from 2.28 percent the day before.

Eighty-six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 585 being treated statewide, up more than 50 since the weekend.

A total of 74.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 62.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 27, 1,590,796 (3,009 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,449,022 (1,976 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that's why it's vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family, and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don't delay—get the shot as soon as you can."

