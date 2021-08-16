COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Jump; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island took another jump over the weekend as local, state, and federal officials continue attempting to corral more transmissible variants of the virus that have been mutating and rapidly spreading.

On Long Island, the average seven-day COVID-19 infection rate among those tested held steady at 3.69 percent on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14 before jumping up to 3.84 percent on Sunday, Aug. 15.

As recently as three weeks ago, the infection rate was closer to 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 3.09 percent in the past week, the first time New York has been above the 3 percent threshold for at least five consecutive days since the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

In Nassau, 347 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed, bringing the total to 192,601, while Suffolk saw 476 new cases, as the total hit 209,612 since the pandemic began in March last year.

One new virus-related death was reported in Nassau on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,196 since the pandemic began, while the death toll in Suffolk held at 3,426.

Three new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Queens, with single deaths recorded in Chemung, Erie, Kings, Manhattan, Orange, Oswego, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 15, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.67 percent (up .18 percent);

Capital Region: 4.58 percent (up .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.25 percent (up .18 percent);

North Country: 4.23 percent (up .35 percent);

Long Island : 3.84 percent (up .15 percent);

: 3.84 percent (up .15 percent); Mohawk Valley: 3.77 percent (down .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.72 percent (up .07 percent);

Western New York: 3.30 percent (up .06 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.16 percent (down .09 percent);

New York City: 2.58 percent (down .02 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Aug. 16:

Brookhaven: 60,797;

Islip: 50,964;

Babylon: 29,688;

Huntington: 23,948;

Smithtown: 14,862;

Southampton: 6,074;

Riverhead: 3,752;

East Hampton: 1,798;

Southold: 1,718;

Shelter Island: 70.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,941;

Hempstead: 4,820;

Hicksville: 4,792;

Freeport: 4,481;

Valley Stream: 4,280;

East Meadow: 4,103;

Elmont: 3,698;

Oceanside: 3,594;

Franklin Square: 3,471;

Long Beach: 3,420;

Glen Cove: 3,205;

Uniondale: 2,931;

Massapequa: 2,578;

Rockville Centre: 2,495;

Baldwin: 2,493;

Woodmere: 2,261;

Wantagh: 2,234;

North Bellmore: 2,178;

Plainview: 2,169;

North Massapequa: 2,162;

West Hempstead: 2,159;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,073;

Mineola: 2,071;

Garden City: 2,013;

East Massapequa: 2,010;

Lynbrook: 1,990.

There were 99,005 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 15, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,575 newly confirmed infections for a 3.61 percent daily infection rate.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,722 being treated statewide, up more than 700 from approximately a week ago.

A total of 77.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 16, 1,673,607 (2,672 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,500,036 (2,236 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We continue to fight COVID-19 across the state each and every day, but vaccinations are the key to our success and more New Yorkers need to get their shots," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated. "We've maintained vaccination sites conveniently located throughout New York State, and residents can make appointments or simply walk in to get their shots.

"I implore anyone who is eligible and hasn't yet taken the vaccine to do so right away—it's a safe step we can all take to protect our families, friends, and all New Yorkers."

