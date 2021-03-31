COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; New Rundown Of Cases By Community

After holding steady for two straight days, the positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is back on the rise as both Nassau and Suffolk reported more than 650 newly confirmed infections.

Suffolk County was reporting 824 newly confirmed cases, as the total rose to 182,442 in the county since the pandemic began. In Nassau, 676 newly confirmed infections saw the total hit 167,557.

The positivity rate on Long Island was at 4.34 percent on Sunday, March, 28 and Monday, March 29, while it rose to 4.38 percent on Tuesday, March 30, the second-highest of the state's 10 regions, ahead of only the Hudson Valley (4.75 percent).

Statewide, the infection rate dipped from 3.46 percent on Sunday, March 28 to 3.43 percent on Monday and back up to 3.47 percent on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, March 31, there were 782 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 33 percent of hospital beds still available. There were 646 patients in ICU, leaving 24 percent of beds available in Suffolk and Nassau.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on March 31:

Levittown: 4,880;

Hicksville: 3,975;

Hempstead: 3,811;

Freeport: 3,752;

East Meadow: 3,492;

Valley Stream: 3,451;

Elmont: 3,013;

Oceanside: 2,905;

Long Beach: 2,873;

Franklin Square: 2,870;

Glen Cove: 2,676;

Uniondale: 2,466;

Massapequa: 2,111;

Rockville Centre: 2,058;

Baldwin: 1,938;

Woodmere: 1,894;

North Bellmore: 1,818;

Plainview: 1,826;

Wantagh: 1,797;

North Massapequa: 1,798;

West Hempstead: 1,764;

Mineola: 1,678;

Merrick: 1,700;

Lynbrook: 1,683;

Garden City: 1,677;

East Massapequa: 1,626;

Massapequa Park: 1,618;

Seaford: 1,589;

Bethpage: 1,577.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 51,541;

Islip: 44,712;

Babylon: 25,417;

Huntington: 20,726;

Smithtown: 12,843;

Southampton: 5,268;

Riverhead: 3,353;

Southold: 1,575;

East Hampton: 1,550;

Shelter Island: 50.

There were 220,369 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Tuesday, March 30, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,382 new cases for a 3.80 percent positive infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Sixty-four new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,651 still being treated statewide. There are 899 in ICU and 533 intubated.

There were 61 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

More than 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.9 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 734,142 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 408,142 have completed the process.

"COVID-19 is still front and center in New York State, and although we continue to make progress vaccinating New Yorkers, it's still a time to practice safe behaviors and care about your fellow citizens. New vaccination sites are opening and eligibility continues to expand, but the infection rate is also a function of what we do to slow the spread," Cuomo said.

"Washing hands, wearing masks, and socially distancing are important tools we can use to protect each other from this virus. We're going to defeat COVID and return to more fulfilling lives together, but in the meantime, everyone needs to stay vigilant."

Statewide, a total of 1,858,432 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,513 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

