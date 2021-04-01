COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Rundown Of Cases By Community

For the second straight day, Long Island reported an uptick in positive COVID-19 infection rates as the region remains among the hottest spots for the virus in New York.

Suffolk was reporting 764 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections in the latest data provided by the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 183,206 since the pandemic began. In Nassau, 689 new cases made it a total of 168,246.

After holding steady at 4.34 percent for consecutive days earlier in the week, the average seven-day positive infection rate on Long Island rose to 4.38 percent on Tuesday, March 30 to 4.39 percent on Wednesday, March 31.

The only one of New York's 10 regions with a greater infection rate is the Hudson Valley, which has spiked to 4.87 percent. Statewide during that time, the positivity rate rose from 3.43 percent to 3.58 percent as the state combats the latest rise of new cases.

As of Thursday, April 1, there were 780 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 34 percent of hospital beds still available. There were 404 patients in ICU, leaving 24 percent of beds available in Suffolk and Nassau.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 1:

Levittown: 4,880;

Hicksville: 3,975;

Hempstead: 3,811;

Freeport: 3,752;

East Meadow: 3,492;

Valley Stream: 3,451;

Elmont: 3,013;

Oceanside: 2,905;

Long Beach: 2,873;

Franklin Square: 2,870;

Glen Cove: 2,676;

Uniondale: 2,466;

Massapequa: 2,111;

Rockville Centre: 2,058;

Baldwin: 1,938;

Woodmere: 1,894;

North Bellmore: 1,818;

Plainview: 1,826;

Wantagh: 1,797;

North Massapequa: 1,798;

West Hempstead: 1,764;

Mineola: 1,678;

Merrick: 1,700;

Lynbrook: 1,683;

Garden City: 1,677;

East Massapequa: 1,626;

Massapequa Park: 1,618;

Seaford: 1,589;

Bethpage: 1,577.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 52,029;

Islip: 45,081;

Babylon: 25,657;

Huntington: 20,909;

Smithtown: 12,950;

Southampton: 5,297;

Riverhead: 3,376;

Southold: 1,588;

East Hampton: 1,557;

Shelter Island: 53.

There were 239,652 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Wednesday, March 31, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 8,888 newly confirmed infections for a 3.71 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,604 still being treated statewide. There are 894 in ICU and 545 intubated.

There were 56 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

More than 31 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 18.5 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 754,451 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 420,093 have completed the process.

"We've been aided throughout the state's fight with COVID-19 by the willingness of New Yorkers to play by the rules and keep themselves and their families safe, and we need them to maintain that vigilance even in light of increased vaccinations across the state," Cuomo said. "Every single day, more shots go in arms and more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and we're continuing to expand eligibility and open new sites to get those numbers even higher.

"However, New Yorkers' social behavior is very important, and actions like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing make a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread," Cuomo added. "We've made progress in this fight, but there's still a long way to go, so I urge everyone to stay vigilant."

Statewide, a total of 1,858,432 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 45 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,513 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

