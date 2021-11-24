COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Case Breakdown By Community

The holiday season is here, and health officials on Long Island are cautioning about another possible winter spike as the infection rate continues to creep upward as Thanksgiving approaches.

Since topping a 4 percent positive infection rate, the numbers have steadily climbed on Long Island, up to a 4.20 percent seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested, still among the lowest of the state's 10 regions, all of which have seen spikes in virus-related numbers.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also up, rising to 3.81 percent, causing concern for some.

In Suffolk, 408 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 251,472 since the pandemic began, while Nassau recorded 344 new cases, as the number rose to 222,982.

Twenty-seven new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including one each in Suffolk (3,670 total) and Nassau (3,324).

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.72 percent (73.06 new 7-day average number of cases per 100K population);

Finger Lakes: 8.57 percent (64.29);

Mohawk Valley: 7.64 percent (66.32);

North Country: 7.23 percent (59.98);

Capital Region: 6.80 percent (56.99);

Central New York: 6.71 percent (52.48);

Southern Tier: 4.97 percent (61.90);

Long Island : 4.20 percent (32.29);

: 4.20 percent (32.29); Hudson Valley: 2.95 percent (24.01);

New York City: 1.65 percent (16.34).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Brookhaven: 75,782;

Islip: 60,163;

Babylon: 35,458;

Huntington: 28,427;

Smithtown: 18,752;

Southampton: 7,512;

Riverhead: 4,554;

East Hampton: 2,231;

Southold: 2,033;

Shelter Island: 95.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,474;

Hempstead: 5,810;

Hicksville: 5,634;

Freeport: 5,227;

Valley Stream: 5,037;

East Meadow: 4,995;

Oceanside: 4,463;

Elmont: 4,328;

Long Beach: 4,233;

Franklin Square: 4,183;

Glen Cove: 3,716;

Uniondale: 3,386;

Massapequa: 3,291;

Woodmere: 3,163;

Rockville Centre: 3,160;

Baldwin: 3,040;

North Massapequa: 2,821;

Wantagh: 2,817;

North Bellmore: 2,690;

Plainview: 2,683;

West Hempstead: 2,682;

Merrick: 2,621;

East Massapequa: 2,597;

Garden City: 2,523;

Massapequa Park: 2,478;

Lynbrook: 2,461;

Mineola: 2,444;

Seaford: 2,414;

Bethpage: 2,297.

There were 118,953 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,338 newly confirmed infections for a 4.49 percent positive daily infection rate.

One hundred and fifty-four more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to more than 2,500 statewide for the first time in weeks, up to 2,515.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 77.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 24, 1,994,691 (2,078 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,772,251 (1,089 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We are days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic - I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"If you haven't gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you're due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state."

