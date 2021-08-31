COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to rise, hovering above 4 percent as New York contends with the Delta variant of the virus.

For the third straight day, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island rose, from 4.30 percent to 4.31 percent, to 4.35 percent in the most recent data released by the state Department of Health.

Statewide, over the past three days, the average infection rate dropped from 3.32 percent to 3.29 percent and back up to 3.31 percent on Sunday, Aug. 29, well below the rate on Long Island.

Eighteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one in Nassau County.

Other deaths were reported in Kings County (five), Erie, and Queens County (two), with single deaths in the Bronx, Hamilton, Manhattan, Montgomery, Rockland, Rensselaer, Richmond, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Mohawk Valley: 4.60 percent (down .01 percent);

Capital Region: 4.55 percent (down .01 percent);

Central New York: 4.55 percent (down .01 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.54 percent (up .10 percent);

North Country: 4.42 percent (down .10 percent);

Long Island : 4.35 percent (up .04 percent);

: 4.35 percent (up .04 percent); Western New York: 4.02 percent (down .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.74 percent (up .20 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.65 percent (down .02 percent);

New York City: 2.52 percent (down .01 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

"Last year every community across the state came together in a profound way to say, 'we can do this'," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This war is not over and the Delta variant is a serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated.

"We all need to remain vigilant to protect each other - and that means coming in to get your shot and booster shot, wearing masks in indoor spaces, and exercising basic safety measures that we are all familiar with by now."

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Aug. 31:

Brookhaven: 63,393;

Islip: 52,777;

Babylon: 30,836;

Huntington: 24,775;

Smithtown: 15,455;

Southampton: 6,354;

Riverhead: 3,900;

East Hampton: 1,917;

Southold: 1,773;

Shelter Island: 78.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,197;

Hempstead: 5,004;

Hicksville: 4,925;

Freeport: 4,606;

Valley Stream: 4,458;

East Meadow: 4,266;

Elmont: 3,835;

Oceanside: 3,756;

Franklin Square: 3,599;

Long Beach: 3,598;

Glen Cove: 3,283;

Uniondale: 3,018;

Massapequa: 2,662;

Baldwin: 2,600;

Rockville Centre: 2,588;

Woodmere: 2,364;

Wantagh: 2,356;

North Bellmore: 2,275;

North Massapequa: 2,271;

Plainview: 2,257;

West Hempstead: 2,239;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,158;

Mineola: 2,143;

East Massapequa: 2,095;

Garden City: 2,093;

Lynbrook: 2,082;

Seaford: 2,013;

Massapequa Park: 2,005.

There were 95,579 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,789 newly confirmed infections for a 3.96 percent daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Forty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals as the number being treated rose to 2,234 statewide.

A total of 77 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 31, 1,741,865 (3,320 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,548,536 (2,710 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities - it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further," Hochul said. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, and, if you haven't already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it's safe, and it's available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID."

