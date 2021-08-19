COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 infection rate of those tested on Long Island continues to rise, upwards near 4 percent, as the more-transmissible Delta variant of the virus rapidly spreads across the country.

On Long Island, the average seven-day COVID infection rate on Long Island hit 3.96 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Aug. 18, continuing a worrying trend after hovering at or below 2 percent as recently as a few weeks ago.

Statewide, the average infection rate dipped for the first time in two weeks, from 3.16 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 17 down slightly to 3.15 on Aug. 18.

In Nassau, 407 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed, bringing the cumulative total to 293,731, while Suffolk saw 515 new cases, as the total hit 210,935 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Three new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the death toll rose to 3,437, while that number held steady in Nassau at 3,198

Four other deaths were reported in the Bronx, two in Kings County, and single virus-related fatalities in Chautauqua, Chenango, Dutchess, Monroe, Orange, Queens, Rensselaer, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 18, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.57 percent (down .04 percent);

Capital Region: 4.70 percent (up .09 percent);

North Country: 4.46 percent (up .06 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.07 percent (down .07 percent);

Long Island : 3.96 percent (up .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.86 percent (down .05 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.36 percent (up .11 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.35 percent (down .12 percent);

Western New York: 3.28 percent (down .09 percent);

New York City: 2.59 percent (down .03 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Aug. 19:

Brookhaven: 61,421;

Islip: 51,463;

Babylon: 29,971;

Huntington: 24,132;

Smithtown: 14,984;

Southampton: 6,152;

Riverhead: 3,784;

East Hampton: 1,831;

Southold: 1,734;

Shelter Island: 73.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,006;

Hempstead: 4,863;

Hicksville: 4,829;

Freeport: 4,510;

Valley Stream: 4,341;

East Meadow: 4,133;

Elmont: 3,730;

Oceanside: 3,636;

Franklin Square: 3,507;

Long Beach: 3,466;

Glen Cove: 3,222;

Uniondale: 2,956;

Massapequa: 2,585;

Rockville Centre: 2,511;

Baldwin: 2,528;

Woodmere: 2,294;

Wantagh: 2,255;

North Bellmore: 2,191;

Plainview: 2,191;

North Massapequa: 2,203;

West Hempstead: 2,179;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,089;

Mineola: 2,089;

Garden City: 2,037;

East Massapequa: 2,033;

Lynbrook: 2,010.

There were 169,710 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 17, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 5,138 newly confirmed infections for a 3.03 percent daily infection rate, down nearly a full percent from the previous day.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,937 being treated statewide, up more dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 77.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.2 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 58.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 19, 1,689,247 (5,422 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,510,690 (3,736 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New Yorkers who have not yet received their vaccination are leaving themselves, their communities, and their loved ones at heightened risk of contracting COVID, especially with the ongoing spread of the Delta variant," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We have made so much progress thus far and now is not the time to rest. There are no more excuses - the vaccine is safe, effective and free.

"If you haven't already, now is the time to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

