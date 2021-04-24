COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Decrease; Latest Community Case Breakdown

The positive infection rate on Long Island continues to decline as New York sees improved COVID-19 numbers across the board.

Statewide, the one-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.03 percent, the lowest since Nov. 5, while the seven-day 2.45 percent average is the lowest since Nov. 10.

The 3,387 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York are the fewest since Nov. 28, while the 786 ICU and 483 intubated are the lowest since early December.

On Long Island, the positivity rate was down to 2.58 percent on Thursday, April 22, down from 2.95 percent two days earlier and more than 4.5 percent last week.

Less than 350 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Suffolk (341) and Nassau (322), as the total number of infections hit 195,209 and 178,834 respectively.

Three new fatalities were reported in Suffolk, with an additional two in Nassau over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,453 on Long Island since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, April 23, there were 492 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, down more than two dozen from earlier in the week, but still representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 34 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The Department of Health was also reporting that 632 ICU beds on Long Island were occupied out of 848 available, leaving 26 percent in reserve in case the virus surges again.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 23:

Levittown: 5,402;

Hicksville: 4,412;

Hempstead: 4,209;

Freeport: 4,103;

East Meadow: 3,791;

Valley Stream: 3,852;

Elmont: 3,339;

Oceanside: 3,192;

Franklin Square: 3,174;

Long Beach: 3,085;

Glen Cove: 2,990;

Uniondale: 2,661;

Massapequa: 2,323;

Rockville Centre: 2,249;

Baldwin: 2,192;

Plainview: 2,012;

Woodmere: 2,004;

North Bellmore: 1,985;

North Massapequa: 1,961;

Wantagh: 1,952;

West Hempstead: 1,937;

Mineola: 1,916;

Merrick: 1,884;

Lynbrook: 1,829;

Garden City: 1,829;

East Massapequa: 1,787;

Massapequa Park: 1,752;

Seaford: 1,735;

Bethpage: 1,726.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 56,084;

Islip: 47,840;

Babylon: 27,333;

Huntington: 22,310;

Smithtown: 13,858;

Southampton: 5,631;

Riverhead: 3,536;

Southold: 1,664;

East Hampton: 1,641;

Shelter Island: 59.

There were 240,930 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 22, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,901 newly confirmed infections for a 2.03 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 45 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

One hundred and eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in that time span, as the number being treated is down to 3,387, the lowest since Nov. 28 last year.

A total of more than 43 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 30.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 1,071,674 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 711,025 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

Statewide, a total of 2,007,413 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,723 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

