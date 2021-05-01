COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Decline; Here's Latest Data

The positive infection rate on Long Island continues to decline down to near 2 percent as New York sees improved COVID-19 numbers across the board.

Statewide, the one-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.76 percent, the lowest since Nov. 3, while the seven-day 1.93 percent average is the lowest since Nov. 6 and has been dropping for 25 straight days.

The 2,837 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York are the fewest since mid-November, down hundreds from a week ago, while the 666 ICU and 423 intubated are the lowest since the holiday season.

On Long Island, the positivity rate was down to 2,05 percent on Thursday, April 29, down from 2.11 percent two days earlier and more than 4.5 earlier this month.

Less than 300 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Suffolk (289) and Nassau (229), as the total number of infections hit 197,095 and 180,373 respectively.

Four new fatalities were reported in Nassau, with one in Suffolk over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll on Long Island to 6,492 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, April 30, there were 406 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, down nearly 100 from a week ago, still representing 0.01 percent of the region's population and leaving 35 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The Department of Health was also reporting that 633 ICU beds on Long Island were occupied out of 848 available, leaving 26 percent in reserve in case the virus surges again.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 30:

Levittown: 5,489;

Hicksville: 4,478;

Hempstead: 4,297;

Freeport: 4,147;

Valley Stream: 3,896;

East Meadow: 3,827;

Elmont: 3,403;

Oceanside: 3,250;

Franklin Square: 3,208;

Long Beach: 3,102;

Glen Cove: 3,307;

Uniondale: 2,693;

Massapequa: 2,348;

Rockville Centre: 2,268;

Baldwin: 2,227;

Plainview: 2,022;

North Bellmore: 2,012;

Woodmere: 2,011;

Wantagh: 2,001;

North Massapequa: 1,982;

West Hempstead: 1,968;

Mineola: 1,931;

Merrick: 1,908;

Lynbrook: 1,853;

Garden City: 1,844;

East Massapequa: 1,812;

Massapequa Park: 1,762;

Seaford: 1,758;

Bethpage: 1,747.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 56,752;

Islip: 48,247;

Babylon: 27,615;

Huntington: 22,533;

Smithtown: 13,996;

Southampton: 5,678;

Riverhead: 3,571;

Southold: 1,669;

East Hampton: 1,652;

Shelter Island: 59.

There were 220,074 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 29, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 3,868 newly confirmed infections for a 1.76 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 44 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Ninety-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in that same time span, as the number being treated is down to 2,837, down hundreds from a week ago..

A total of more than 46 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 1,161,910 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 839,406 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

Statewide, a total of 2,032,494 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 51 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,992 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

