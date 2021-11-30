COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Number Of Cases, Infection Rate; Latest Breakdown

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested for the virus on Long Island is rapidly approaching a dubious milestone.

After remaining at or below 3 percent for most of the summer and early fall, Long Island has seen weeks of new waves of COVID-19 infections, with the average seven-day positivity rate jumping from 4.43 percent to 4.78 percent in the past three days, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the positivity rate also has been spiking, from 3.95 percent to 4.12 percent during the same timeframe, with the numbers expected to continue trending in the wrong direction following the first round of holiday gatherings.

In Suffolk, 552 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 254,886 since the pandemic began, while Nassau recorded 452 new cases, as the total rose to 225,634.

Forty-one new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including two in Nassau to bring the number of fatalities to 3,683 since the pandemic began, while the death doll increased by one to 3,329.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.24 percent (65.25 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 9.62 percent (54.27);

Mohawk Valley: 9.51 percent (56.40);

North Country: 9.08 percent (53.53);

Capital Region: 7.75 percent (49.60);

Central New York: 6.84 percent (40.84);

Southern Tier: 5.92 percent (48.38);

Long Island : 4.78 percent (33.31);

: 4.78 percent (33.31); Hudson Valley: 3.51 percent (24.38);

New York City: 1.85 percent (16.43).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Nov. 30:

Brookhaven: 76,874;

Islip: 60,786;

Babylon: 35,964;

Huntington: 28,854;

Smithtown: 19,153;

Southampton: 7,622;

Riverhead: 4,590;

East Hampton: 2,266;

Southold: 2,044;

Shelter Island: 96.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,474;

Hempstead: 5,810;

Hicksville: 5,634;

Freeport: 5,227;

Valley Stream: 5,037;

East Meadow: 4,995;

Oceanside: 4,463;

Elmont: 4,328;

Long Beach: 4,233;

Franklin Square: 4,183;

Glen Cove: 3,716;

Uniondale: 3,386;

Massapequa: 3,291;

Woodmere: 3,163;

Rockville Centre: 3,160;

Baldwin: 3,040;

North Massapequa: 2,821;

Wantagh: 2,817;

North Bellmore: 2,690;

Plainview: 2,683;

West Hempstead: 2,682;

Merrick: 2,621;

East Massapequa: 2,597;

Garden City: 2,523;

Massapequa Park: 2,478;

Lynbrook: 2,461;

Mineola: 2,444;

Seaford: 2,414;

Bethpage: 2,297.

There were 99,430 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,277 newly confirmed infections for a 4.12 percent positive daily infection rate.

Seventy-three more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 2,829.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.3 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 77.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 30, 2,008,272 (1,247 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,779,616 (1,589 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants.

"If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you're due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state," she continued. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season."

