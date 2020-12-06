Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases With 1,858; Latest County Totals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw a new increase in COVID-19 cases, according to data released by New York State on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 6.22 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.24 percent. The statewide positive-test range with all focus areas included is 4.71 percent.

The positive testing rates for the last four days on Long Island is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 2: 5.6 percent
  • Thursday, Dec. 3: 5.9 percent
  • Friday, Dec. 4: 5.6 percent
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: 5.5 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases on Long Island:

  • Suffolk County, 1,119 (an increase of 55 from a day earlier)
  • Nassau County, 739  (an increase of 41 from a day earlier)
  • Total number of new cases: 1,858  (an increase of 96 from a day earlier)

There were 56 COVID deaths statewide on Saturday, with five on Long Island (all in Suffolk County), bringing the total to 27,149 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization -- 4,442 (+124)
  • Patients Newly Admitted -- 648
  • Hospital Counties -- 55
  • Number ICU -- 850 (+25)
  • Number ICU with Intubation -- 464 (+29)
  • Total Discharges -- 87,949 (+476)
  • Deaths -- 56

"COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, upstate, and downstate," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear.

"We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined. 

"Public health experts agree households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission right now, demonstrating once again that it is our actions that determine the infection rate. 

"We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."

