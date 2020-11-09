COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate

There were more than 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection rate continues to climb, according to data released on Monday, Nov. 9.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health was reporting 324 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 213 in Nassau, according to the latest data released.

There have now been nearly 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

There has been a total of 1,169 COVID-19 tests administered in Suffolk, resulting in 51,052 (4.4 percent) positive cases. In Nassau, there have been 51,895 positive cases out of 1,161,347 tests (4.5 percent).

There were no new virus-related deaths in Suffolk, where the number remained at 2,022 deaths, while there were four in Nassau, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,222.

In the past week, Long Island has seen a slight uptick in its positive infection rate in those tested. The latest data from the state Department of Health:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 20,233 tests administered, resulting in 395 (2 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Nov. 5: 22,213 tests administered, resulting in 423 (1.9 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Nov. 6: 20,786 tests administered, resulting in 513 (2.5 percent) positive cases.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 19,936 tests administered, resulting in 523 (2.6 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 16,027 tests administered, resulting in 537 (3.4 percent) positive cases.

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health as of, Nov. 4:

Islip: 14,917;

Brookhaven: 12,446;

Babylon: 8,257;

Huntington: 6,442;

Smithtown: 3,269;

Southampton: 1,458;

Riverhead: 954;

Southold: 488;

East Hampton: 341;

Shelter Island: 13.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,624;

Freeport: 1,955;

Elmont: 1,577;

Uniondale: 1,522;

Valley Stream: 1,417;

Levittown: 1,425;

Hicksville: 1,317;

East Meadow: 1,180;

Glen Cove: 1,152;

Long Beach: 1,000;

Franklin Square: 995;

Woodmere: 929;

Baldwin: 832;

Oceanside: 795;

Roosevelt: 768;

New Cassel: 730;

North Valley Stream: 728.

In the past 24 hours, 111,416 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 3,144 testing positive. The 2.82 positive infection rate is more than double what the state experienced over the summer.

There are currently 1,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were 26 newly reported virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,664,814 COVID-19 tests, with 529,036 testing positive. A total of 25,947 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

