COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen increases in both the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing and the number of new cases, according to newly released data on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.39 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.29 percent.

Within the focus areas, 42,198 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 21, yielding 1,853 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 154,410 test results were reported, yielding 3,538 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Thursday, Nov. 19: 2.9 percent

Friday, Nov. 20: 2.9 percent

Saturday, Nov. 21: 3.5 percent

In Suffolk County, 532 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, Nov. 21with another 437 new cases in Nassau County.

There were 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 26,357 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 2,562 (+119)

Patients Newly Admitted - 391

Hospital Counties - 52

Number ICU - 502 (+35)

Number ICU with Intubation - 234 (+22)

Total Discharges - 83,307 (+276)

Deaths - 30

