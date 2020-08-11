Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island has seen new increases in both the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing and the number of new cases, according to newly released data on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's micro-cluster strategy is 3.72 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.23 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 11,672 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 7, yielding 435 positives. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 133,970 test results were reported, yielding 2,993 positives. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2.0 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 5: 1.9 percent
  • Friday, Nov. 6: 2.5 percent
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.6 percent

In Nassau County, 264 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, Nov. 7 (up 10 from a day earlier) with another 259 in Suffolk County (the same as a day earlier).

There were 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 25,947 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,396 (+15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 185
  • Hospital Counties - 46
  • Number ICU - 295 (-13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 131 (-7)
  • Total Discharges - 80,646 (+152)
  • Deaths - 18

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.