COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen new increases in both the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing and the number of new cases, according to newly released data on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's micro-cluster strategy is 3.72 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.23 percent.

Within the focus areas, 11,672 test results were reported Saturday, Nov. 7, yielding 435 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 133,970 test results were reported, yielding 2,993 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days on Long Island:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2.0 percent

Thursday, Nov. 5: 1.9 percent

Friday, Nov. 6: 2.5 percent

Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.6 percent

In Nassau County, 264 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, Nov. 7 (up 10 from a day earlier) with another 259 in Suffolk County (the same as a day earlier).

There were 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 25,947 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,396 (+15)

Patients Newly Admitted - 185

Hospital Counties - 46

Number ICU - 295 (-13)

Number ICU with Intubation - 131 (-7)

Total Discharges - 80,646 (+152)

Deaths - 18

