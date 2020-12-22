COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Positive Test Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested on Long Island is on the rise as New York continues combating the second wave of the virus.

Both Suffolk and Nassau County saw an increase of more than 850 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health, as the infection rate continues to climb.

In Suffolk, 1,034 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, Dec. 21, with 880 in Nassau County.

There has now been a total of 84,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 77,968 in Nassau since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past three days, the infection rate on Long Island has jumped from 6.30 percent on Saturday, Dec. 19, to 6.39 percent the following day and up to 6.51 percent as of Monday, Dec. 21.

There are currently 1,122 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus, representing 0.04 percent of the population, and roughly 75 percent of the region's available hospital beds.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 21:

Islip: 22,246;

Brookhaven: 21,818;

Babylon: 12,137;

Huntington: 9,617;

Smithtown: 5,693;

Southampton: 2,386;

Riverhead: 1,530;

Southold: 748;

East Hampton: 690;

Shelter Island: 23.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,453;

Freeport: 2,842;

Levittown: 2,397;

Elmont: 2,211;

Uniondale: 2,104;

Hicksville: 2,104;

Valley Stream: 2,103;

East Meadow: 1,906;

Glen Cove: 1,721;

Long Beach: 1,630;

Franklin Square: 1,597;

Oceanside: 1,308;

Woodmere: 1,295;

Baldwin: 1,235;

Roosevelt: 1,131;

Plainview: 1,038;

North Valley Stream: 998;

Massapequa: 995.

There were 164,868 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, with 9,716 New Yorkers testing positive for a 5.89 percent infection rate. There are currently 6,661 hospitalized with the virus and there were 139 newly reported deaths.

Statewide, 857,049 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 23.47 million tests administered in the past 10 months, including 28,709 fatalities.

