COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Cases With 2,400-Plus; Latest Breakdown By County

Long Island saw another increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections as well as the positive-test rate, according to information released by state health officials on Friday, Dec. 25.

There were 1,272 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk (an increase of two from the day before) and 1,134 in Nassau (an increase of 38 from a day earlier) on Friday, Dec. 25, as Long Island saw a total of 2,406 new cases. That's an increase of 40 from Thursday, Dec. 24.

There are currently 1,189 patients hospitalized with COVID on Long Island, with 26 percent of hospital beds available in Nassau and Suffolk. A total of 597 of 814 ICU beds are occupied, with 23 percent available.

The positive testing rates for the last five days on Long Island are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21: 6.51 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 22: 6.41 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 6.41 percent

Thursday, Dec. 24: 6.45 percent

Friday, Dec. 25: 6.54 percent

There were 122 COVID deaths statewide on Friday, with 10 on Long Island (seven in Suffolk County and three in Nassau County), bringing the total to 29,396 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 201,442

Tested Positive - 10,806

Percent Positive - 5.36%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,884 (-66)

Patients Newly Admitted - 855

Number ICU - 1,129 (-19)

Number ICU with Intubation - 638 (+17)

Total Discharges - 99,156 (+806)

Deaths - 122

"We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down.

"It's vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season.

"New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity.

"We're vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort.

"New Yorkers brought the state's infection rate from the nation's highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.