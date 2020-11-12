COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Cases; Here's Latest Rundown By County

Both Nassau and Suffolk County saw nearly 325 new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spread throughout the region, state, and country.

The state Department of Health announced that there were 321 new cases in Suffolk in the past 24 hours, and 322 in Nassau after seeing single and double-digit rises in new cases over the summer and earlier in the fall.

There have now been 52,065 COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk out of 1.2 million tested. In Nassau, 1,192,246 tests have been administered, resulting in 52,897 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the overall infection rate has hit 4.3 percent, while it has reached 4.4 percent in Nassau.

No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in either county as the virus-related death toll held at 2,023 in Suffolk and 2,226 in Nassau.

Across Long Island, the infection rate has dropped from 3.5 percent on Monday, Nov. 9 to 3.1 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 11 as cases continue to rise.

The daily infection rate on Long Island over the past five days, according to the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Nov. 7: 19,936 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 523 (2.6 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 16,027 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 537 (3.4 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 9: 16,077 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 558 (3.5 percent) testing positive;

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 24,693 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 814 (5.3 percent) testing positive;

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 21,028 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 643 (3.1 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate on Long Island rose from 2 percent to 2.8 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 1.7 percent to 2.2 percent in the past five days.

"COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend.

“Now it's up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here,” he added. "It's a pure consequence of our actions.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 15,121;

Brookhaven: 12,763;

Babylon: 8,380;

Huntington: 6,548;

Smithtown: 3,360;

Southampton: 1,507;

Riverhead: 975;

Southold: 498;

East Hampton: 362;

Shelter Island: 13.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,653;

Freeport: 1,988;

Elmont: 1,594;

Uniondale: 1,541;

Valley Stream: 1,443;

Levittown: 1,449;

Hicksville: 1,342;

East Meadow: 1,205;

Glen Cove: 1,181;

Long Beach: 1,018;

Franklin Square: 1,020;

Woodmere: 946;

Baldwin: 855;

Oceanside: 823;

Roosevelt: 775;

New Cassel: 737;

North Valley Stream: 736.

In the past 24 hours, there were 162,627 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 4,797 positive cases for a 2.95 percent total infection rate. The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized rose to 1,677, and there were 29 new virus-related deaths.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86 percent. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,231,193 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 545,762 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,055 COVID-19 fatalities.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

