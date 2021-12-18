COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Climb In Cases As Infection Rate Tops 8 Percent

After coasting through the summer and fall, the holiday spike of COVID-19 cases on Long Island has led to it being among the hottest beds for the virus in New York.

Long Island now has the second-highest seven-day average positive infection rate of the state's 10 regions, as it spiked past 8 percent to 8.19 percent, with only Western New York (9.24 percent and trending downward) reporting worse numbers.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also on the rise, from 4.83 percent to 5.73 percent in the past three days, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 1,977 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections brought the total to 274,373 countywide, while there were 1,940 new cases in Nassau as the total there hit 242,013 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the Department of Health, they have identified 15 cases (one new) of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Suffolk, with six in Nassau.

Sixty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including four in Suffolk to bring the death toll to 3,735 and one in Nassau as the number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic hit 3,357.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.24 percent (down .05 percent from the previous day);

Long Island : 8.19 percent (up .66 percent);

: 8.19 percent (up .66 percent); Finger Lakes: 8.18 percent;

North Country: 8.04 percent (up .81 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.00 percent (up .15 percent);

Central New York: 7.55 percent (down .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.97 percent (up .27 percent);

Capital Region: 6.59 percent (up .25 percent);

Hudson Valley: 5.48 percent (up .46 percent);

New York City: 4.39 percent (up .82 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 59.16 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 58.08 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 58.15 new cases.

Central New York

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 65.10 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 65.10 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 64.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 60.26 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 56.25 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 55.35 new cases.

Long Island

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 70.76 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 77.86 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 87.01 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 49.28 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 52.92 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 58.04 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Thursday, Dec. 9: 73.15 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 74.21 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 75.56 new cases.

New York City

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 46.84 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 53.75 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 65.95 new cases.

North Country

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 64.00 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 61.51 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 62.30 new cases.

Southern Tier

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 89.64 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 96.54 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 102.54 new cases.

Western New York

Thursday, Dec. 9: 63.52 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 62.21 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 59.73 new cases.

New York State

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 56.43 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 60.66 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 67.84 new cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Dec. 17:

Brookhaven: 82,754;

Islip: 64,802;

Babylon: 38,685;

Huntington: 31,735;

Smithtown: 20,864;

Southampton: 8,154;

Riverhead: 4,851;

East Hampton: 2,423;

Southold: 2,142;

Shelter Island: 102.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 8,265;

Hempstead: 6,192;

Hicksville: 6,063;

Freeport: 5,595;

East Meadow: 5,479

Valley Stream: 5,343;

Long Beach: 4,599;

Elmont: 4,564;

Oceanside: 4,932;

Franklin Square: 4,521;

Glen Cove: 3,952;

Massapequa: 3,757;

Uniondale: 3,586;

Rockville Centre: 3,403;

Woodmere: 3,287;

Baldwin: 3,244;

Wantagh: 3,145;

North Massapequa: 3,115;

Plainview: 3,030;

North Bellmore: 2,997

East Massapequa: 2,899;

West Hempstead: 2,873;

North Bellmore: 2,841;

Merrick: 2,904;

Massapequa Park: 2,809;

Garden City: 2,779;

Lynbrook: 2,679;

Mineola: 2,682;

Seaford: 2,678;

Bethpage: 2,569.

There were 263,536 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 21,027 newly confirmed infections for a 7.98 percent positive daily infection rate, up dramatically from the previous day.

Seventy-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 3,839 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 93.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 81.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 70.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 17, 2,050,575 (1,746 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,822,570 (1,360 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"The vaccine is still our best weapon to defeat the virus and ensure we are safe from serious illness. Get the shot if you haven't yet and the booster if you have, mask up, and wash your hands."

