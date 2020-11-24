COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 900 More New Cases; Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were reported in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as Long Island saw nearly 1,000 new cases for the second straight day.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, Suffolk County was reporting 501 new COVID-19 cases, with 362 in Nassau County, some of the highest numbers for any county in the state.

There have now been 57,366 COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk out of 1.35 million tested.

In Nassau, 1.34 million tests have been administered, resulting in 57,489 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the overall infection rate has dropped to 4.2 percent, while it has held steady at 4.3 percent in Nassau.

The state Department of Health is reporting 2,244 virus-related deaths in Nassau and 2,036 in Suffolk.

"The positivity rate keeps going up, which means the number of people going to hospitals goes up ... which means the number in Intensive Care goes up ... then intubations go up .. and see the deaths go up, and that's exactly what's happening now," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during one of two COVID-19 briefings held on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

On Long Island's designated COVID-19 micro-clusters, the state has seen some progress in the positive infection rate in recent weeks:

Great Neck

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 15: 3.69 percent;

Between Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 3.69 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 3.69 percent.

Massapequa

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 15: 4.64 percent;

Between Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 4.15 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 4.15 percent.

Hampton Bays

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 15: 9.26 percent;

Between Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 5.69 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 5.69 percent.

Riverhead

Between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 15: 4.80 percent;

Between Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 21: 4.85 percent;

Current seven-day rolling average: 4.85 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Nov. 24:

Islip: 16,340;

Brookhaven: 14,361;

Babylon: 9,001;

Huntington: 7,090;

Smithtown: 3,766;

Southampton: 1,722;

Riverhead: 1,089;

Southold: 549;

East Hampton: 431;

Shelter Island: 15.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,797;

Freeport: 2,146;

Elmont: 1,722;

Uniondale: 1,660;

Valley Stream: 1,550;

Levittown: 1,617;

Hicksville: 1,476;

East Meadow: 1,312;

Glen Cove: 1,265;

Long Beach: 1,100;

Franklin Square: 1,116;

Woodmere: 994;

Baldwin: 920;

Oceanside: 917;

Roosevelt: 824;

North Valley Stream: 778;

New Cassel: 761.

In the past 24 hours, there were 164,761 COVID-19 administered, resulting in 4,881 positive tests. The overall infection rate statewide is at 2.96 percent, though the state's focus area micro-clusters - including parts of Orange County - is at 4.13 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

"Remember the experts said, 'Beware the fall.' It gets cold, people start to stay indoors, college students start to come home and there's less outdoor activity. That's the spike we're seeing go up now, and we are now going into the holiday season and 37 days of increased social interaction," Cuomo said. "This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal school year.

"Celebrate Thanksgiving with your extended family: The family of New York, representative of all those people who did the right thing this entire year for one and other and acted as a family."

