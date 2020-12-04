COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 2K Cases, Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

There were nearly 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases on Long Island reported for the third time this week.

According to the state Department of Health, There were 1,111 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 62,745 since the pandemic began, while an additional 757 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 62,745 as of Friday, Dec. 4.

The current seven-day average infection rate has now climbed past 4.15 percent for the first time since the spring.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island rose in both Suffolk and Nassau from 4.2 to 4.3 percent since the pandemic began.

There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Suffolk, as the total hit 2,062 fatalities. Two new deaths in Nassau brought the death toll to 2,264.

Projections have shown that following the holiday season, which extends through Jan. 2 next year, if the numbers hold steady, Long Island could see the positive infection rate jump from 3.24 percent to 18.13 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a recent COVID-19 briefing.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 4:

Islip: 18,185;

Brookhaven: 16,585;

Babylon: 9,844;

Huntington: 7,833;

Smithtown: 4,348;

Southampton: 1,932;

Riverhead: 1,245;

Southold: 600;

East Hampton: 521;

Shelter Island: 18.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,994;

Freeport: 2,375;

Elmont: 1,896;

Levittown: 1,849;

Uniondale: 1,840;

Hicksville: 1,716;

Valley Stream: 1,694;

East Meadow: 1,459;

Glen Cove: 1,456;

Long Beach: 1,253;

Franklin Square: 1,301;

Woodmere: 1,070;

Oceanside: 1,056;

Baldwin: 1,016;

Roosevelt: 921;

North Valley Stream: 827;

New Cassel: 793;

Plainville: 776.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, there were 208,297 COVID-19 administered in New York, resulting in a 5.41 percent positive infection rate. There are now 4,222 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus and 60 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 674,093 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.96 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,955 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

