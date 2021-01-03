COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 2,700 New Cases, Another Increase In Infection Rate

Long Island saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, along with nearly 2,700 newly reported cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Jan 3.

There were 1,516 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,166 in Nassau for a total of 2,682.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last six days is as follows.

Monday, Dec. 28: 6.85 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 7.49 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8.04 percent

Thursday, Dec. 31: 8.42 percent

Friday, Jan. 1: 8.82 percent

Saturday, Jan. 2: percent 9.11 percent

There are a total of 1,424 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Sunday, with approximately 25 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 631 COVID-19 patients being treated in 814 Long Island ICU units, with 23 percent of those beds still available.

There were 24 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 13 in Suffolk County and 11 in Nassau County, and 138 statewide. There have now been 30,476 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 142,345

Total Positive - 11,368

Percent Positive - 7.98%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,963 (+149)

Patients Newly Admitted - 813

Number ICU - 1,344 (+23)

Number ICU with Intubation - 815 (+29)

Total Discharges - 104,402 (+574)

Deaths - 138

Total Deaths - 30,476

"As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. "COVID has exposed many of the existing injustices in our society, most notably that racism is, without a doubt, a public health crisis.

"Case in point - data has continued to show that despite higher infection and death rates in the Black and Latino communities, testing has remained more widely available in white communities.

"I refuse to let race or income determine who lives and who dies in New York and I mean it. That's why as we work to break down barriers and ensure vaccine access for all, I will not take the vaccine until it is available for my age group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state."

