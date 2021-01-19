COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 2.5K New Cases; Latest Rundown By Towns

There were more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Long Island, according to the latest data released by the state.

In Suffolk County, 1,293 new COVID-19 cases were reported from tests taken on on Monday, Jan. 18, according to the state Department of Health. There were 1,157 new infections in Nassau.

The number of new cases is the highest of any region in the state outside of New York City, where there were 5,350 new cases reported on Jan. 18. No other county had more than 600 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

There were 14 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,603, while there were 12 new virus-related deaths in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,563.

A total of 2.28 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Suffolk, with 2.25 million administered in Nassau.

Despite the new spike in cases, the positive infection rate on Long Island held relatively steady over the holiday weekend, going from 7.81 percent on Saturday, Jan. 16 to 7.84 percent the following day and dipping to 7.68 percent on Monday, Jan. 18.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island is up to 1,701, representing 0.06 percent of the region's population. State officials are reporting that there is still 28 percent of hospital beds available on Long Island.

Long Island has 854 ICU beds, 678 of which are currently occupied with COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 23 percent of the region's ICU beds are still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 19:

Hempstead: 4,565;

Freeport: 3,952;

Levittown: 3,864;

Hicksville: 3,299;

Valley Stream: 3,145;

Elmont: 3,070;

East Meadow: 3,056;

Uniondale: 2,853;

Long Beach: 2,583;

Franklin Square: 2,554;

Glen Cove: 2,469;

Oceanside: 2,270;

Woodmere: 1,783;

Baldwin: 1,782;

Massapequa: 1,720;

Rockville Centre: 1,621;

Plainview: 1,574;

Roosevelt: 1,512;

West Hempstead: 1,510;

North Bellmore: 1,439;

North Valley Stream: 1,433;

Wantagh: 1,429;

Mineola: 1,404;

Lynbrook: 1,401;

East Massapequa: 1,385;

Merrick: 1,381;

North Massapequa: 1,360;

Massapequa Park: 1,324;

Westbury: 1,261.

Garden City: 1,240;

Seaford: 1,204;

New Cassel: 1,188.

Specific data about Suffolk's towns was not available on Jan. 19.

"On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front," Cuomo said. "We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave."

There were 177,269 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 18, according to Cuomo, resulting in nearly 12,512 positive cases for a 7.06 percent positive infection rate slightly up from late last week.

There are now 9,236 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up 368, while more than 1,600 are in ICU, and 1,049 are intubated with the virus. There were 167 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy. As we prepare for better days, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain New York Tough: wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings."

