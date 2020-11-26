COVID-19: Long Island Sees More Than 1,200 New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

Long Island saw an increase of more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases, according to data released on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.90 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.68 percent.

Within the focus areas, 49,195 test results were reported Wednesday, Nov. 25, yielding 2,412 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,526 test results were reported, yielding 4,521 positives.

The positive testing rates for the last three days on Long Island is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23: 3.4 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.0 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 3.3 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases on Long Island:

Suffolk County, 653

Nassau County, 582

Total number of new cases: 1,235

There were 67 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday, with 10 on Long Island (six in Suffolk County and four in Nassau County), bringing the total to 26,549 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,056 (+74)

Patients Newly Admitted - 468

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 628 (+32)

Number ICU with Intubation - 286 (+9)

Total Discharges - 84,339 (+338)

Deaths - 67

