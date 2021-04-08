COVID-19: Long Island Sees Infection-Rate Uptick; Latest Case Breakdown By Community

After seeing the positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested on Long Island drop for several days this week, the state is reporting a slight uptick as both Nassau and Suffolk counties saw more than 800 newly confirmed infections.

Following four straight days of decline, Long Island's average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate rose slightly, from 4.27 percent to 4.28 percent of those tested on Wednesday, April 7. The rate is now the second-highest in New York, only better than Western New York (4.67 percent).

Statewide, the COVID-19 infection rate continues dropping, from 3.6 percent earlier this week to 3.40 percent on April 7.

Suffolk was reporting 925 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing the total to 188,074 since last spring, while Nassau was reporting 810 new cases, as the cumulative total reached 172,548.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths in Nassau as the number of fatalities hit 3,078, with one in Suffolk as the total rose to 3,285.

As of Thursday, April 8, there were 764 796 (down 32) COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 35 percent of hospital beds still available. There were 657 patients in ICU, leaving 24 percent of beds available in Suffolk and Nassau.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on April 8:

Levittown: 5,035;

Hicksville: 4,124;

Hempstead: 3,951;

Freeport: 3,859;

East Meadow: 3,614;

Valley Stream: 3,610;

Elmont: 3,115;

Oceanside: 3,000;

Franklin Square: 2,976;

Long Beach: 2,958;

Glen Cove: 2,806;

Uniondale: 2,525;

Massapequa: 2,198;

Rockville Centre: 2,138;

Baldwin: 2,050;

Woodmere: 1,930;

Plainview: 1,896;

North Bellmore: 1,873;

North Massapequa: 1,863;

Wantagh: 1,845;

West Hempstead: 1,830;

Mineola: 1,792;

Merrick: 1,766;

Garden City: 1,741;

Lynbrook: 1,740;

East Massapequa: 1,672;

Massapequa Park: 1,667;

Seaford: 1,635;

Bethpage: 1,634.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 53,583;

Islip: 46,261;

Babylon: 26,321;

Huntington: 21,522;

Smithtown: 13,376;

Southampton: 5,419;

Riverhead: 3,446;

Southold: 1,630;

East Hampton: 1,586;

Shelter Island: 54.

There were 263,737 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Wednesday, April 7, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 8,379 newly confirmed infections for a 3.18 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the day before.

One hundred and four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,422 still being treated statewide. There are 947 (down three) in ICU and 600 (up seven) intubated.

There were 47 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, up from 59 the day before.

More than 35 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 22.3 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 865,850 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 493,649 have completed the process., both among the highest rates in the state.

"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job at continuing to beat back COVID, but we are not out of the woods yet. Even as we keep expanding eligibility, opening new vaccination sites, and working to ensure the system is equitable, there's still more work to be done before New Yorkers reach the desired level of immunity," Cuomo said. "New variants and continuing infections are still cause for concern, and New Yorkers should stay vigilant.

"Washing hands, social distancing, and masking up are small behaviors that make a big difference in our ability to combat this virus," he continued. "The light at the end of the tunnel is ahead—we just have to get there together."

Statewide, a total of 1,918,343 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 46.6 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,970 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

