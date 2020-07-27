COVID-19: Long Island Sees Another Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

There was another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Monday, July 27.

Of the 57,270 test results reported on Sunday, July 26 to New York State, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Wednesday, July 22: 1.4 percent

Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent

Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent

There were 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 12 from a day earlier) on Sunday with another 84 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 23 from a day earlier).

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with one on Long Island, in Nassau County.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 642 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted - 82

Hospital Counties - 29

Number ICU - 149 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 84 (-6)

Total Discharges - 72,766 (+50)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 25,117

