Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Update: Separate Shark Sightings Off Nassau Coast Keep Swimmers From Water
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees Another Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Monday, July 27.

Of the 57,270 test results reported on Sunday, July 26 to New York State, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 22: 1.4 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent

There were 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (up 12 from a day earlier) on  Sunday with another 84 positive cases in Suffolk County (up 23 from a day earlier).

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with one on Long Island, in Nassau County.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 642 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 82
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 149 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 84 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 72,766 (+50)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 25,117

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.