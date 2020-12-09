Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Long Island Sees Another Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island has seen a new uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Of a total of 102,925 test results reported on Friday, Sept. 11 to New York State yesterday, 849, or 0.82 percent, were positive. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last five days on Long Island:

  • Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent
  • Tuesday, Sept. 8: 1.8 percent
  • Wednesday, Sept. 9: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.3 percent
  • Friday, Sept. 11: 1.4 percent

In Nassau County, 83 new cases were confirmed on Friday (down 22 from a day earlier) with another 81 in Suffolk County (up 10 from the previous day).

A total of 849 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 443,640 during the pandemic.

There were two deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with one on Long Island (in Nassau County) -- bringing the total to 25,382 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 467 (-7)

  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58
  • Hospital Counties - 34
  • Number ICU - 127 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 51 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 75,707 (+58)

