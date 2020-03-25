COVID-19: Long Island Sees 796 New Cases As State Total Climbs To 30,811

There have been 796 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island the last 24 hours as the state’s total rose to 30,811, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced just before midday at a news briefing on Wednesday, March 25 in Albany.

In Nassau County there were 416 new cases, bringing the total to 3,285 since the outbreak, while there were 380 new cases in Suffolk County, adding up to a total of 2,260.

There have now been 5,545 Long Islanders that tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began earlier this month. Nassau and Suffolk County have the third and fourth highest number of positive tests for COVID-19 in New York.

Of the 30,811 New Yorkers who have tested positive, 3,805 (12 percent) are currently hospitalized, and 888 are in ICU (3 percent). Cuomo noted that approximately 80 percent of all patients have self-resolved.

The governor noted that as of Tuesday, March 24, New York had conducted approximately 28 percent off all tests for COVID-19 nationwide, leading to the inflated numbers.

The top 10 counties in New York hit the hardest by coronavirus:

New York City: 17,856 cases (2,952 new);

Westchester: 4,691 (800);

Nassau: 3,285 (416);

Suffolk: 2,260, (380);

Rockland 968 (297);

Orange 638 (140);

Dutchess 153 (29);

Albany 152 (6);

Erie: 122 (15);

Monroe: 118 (22).

New York’s 30,811 COVID-19 cases are nearly 10 times more cases than the nearest states - New Jersey, California, Washington and Michigan - have seen, though Cuomo said that the social distancing measures may be slowly working.

Cuomo noted that projections show that as of Sunday, March 22, hospitalizations were doubling every two days due to the virus.

The following day, projections showed that the number of hospitalizations was doubling every 3.4 days, which was down to every 4.7 days on Tuesday.

“That is almost too good to be true, but the theory is that given the density that we’re doing with, it spreads very quickly. But if you reduce the density, you can reduce the spread very quickly,” he said. “So these projections, we’ve watched them bounce all over the place, but this is a good and a positive sign.

“The arrows are pointing in the right direction, and that’s always better than them heading in the wrong direction.”

Citing efforts in Westchester, which at one point was one of the biggest COVID-19 clusters at the dawn of the outbreak, Cuomo said that the efforts the state has been making may be working slowly, but surely.

“In Westchester, we have dramatically slowed what was at one point an exponential increase (in confirmed cases), and we’ve slowed that some,” he said. “So again on the good news side, it shows that you can slow the rate of infection.

"Just look at what we did in Westchester when it was the hottest cluster in the United States. We closed schools, closed gatherings, brought in testing and we’ve dramatically slowed the increase.

“Now look at Nassau, it was around zero when the Westchester outbreak started and now it has almost as many cases. So we know what we have to do to begin slowing it.

As of Wednesday, March 25, there have been 445,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which resulted to 19,767 deaths. In the United States, there have been 59,909 cases, which resulted in 791 deaths. Only China (81,218) and Italy (69,176) have seen more cases.

“People will say that some of (the restrictions) in place are a burden, and ye, they are burdensome,” Cuomo said. “But they’re effective and necessary and evidence suggests that they have slowed the hospitalizations, and slowing the hospitalization rate is everything, so the hospitals can deal with the rate of people coming in.”

